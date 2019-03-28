|
|
CUNHA, Annmarie (Bonanno) March 26th, a lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Cunha of Malden. Devoted mother of Nicole T. Cunha of Malden. Cherished sister of Frank J. Bonanno of Malden and Albert J. Bonanno and wife Cheryl of Saugus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Mon., April 1st, at 10 AM, followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sun., March 31st, from 4 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Winchester Hospital Foundation, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA, 01890. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019