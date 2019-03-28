Boston Globe Obituaries
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
ANNMARIE (BONANNO) CUNHA

ANNMARIE (BONANNO) CUNHA Obituary
CUNHA, Annmarie (Bonanno) March 26th, a lifelong resident of Malden. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Cunha of Malden. Devoted mother of Nicole T. Cunha of Malden. Cherished sister of Frank J. Bonanno of Malden and Albert J. Bonanno and wife Cheryl of Saugus. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at the Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Mon., April 1st, at 10 AM, followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sun., March 31st, from 4 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Winchester Hospital Foundation, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA, 01890. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019
