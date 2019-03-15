Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
ANTHONY COLLOTTA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY COLLOTTA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY "TONY" COLLOTTA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY "TONY" COLLOTTA Obituary
COLLOTTA, Anthony "Tony" Age 83, of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his close family and friends. He was the beloved husband to Carmella (Mariano) Collotta. There will be no Calling Hours, a Memorial Service will take place on a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., FRAMINGHAM. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or future service dates, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now