SILVESTRO, Anthony J. Age 81, of Andover, MA, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2019, at his Marco Island home with his loving wife Phyllis by his side. Tony loved spending the winter months in Florida, where he enjoyed watching the dolphins and sailboats from his balcony.



Married in 1963 Tony was blessed with four children and seven grandchildren. Prior to his marriage, Tony grew up in South Boston and Medford, MA, and was the youngest of seven children raised by Antoinetta and Dominic Silvestro who emigrated from Sicily.



Larger than life Tony had a great love for his family, for all things Italian, and cherished singing Frank Sinatra. In his kitchen, he proudly displayed a decorative plaque that reads "La Familia". Tony was grateful for the beautiful home Phyllis created for them, and often welcomed friends to share a lovingly prepared meal, which typically included his wife's famous apple pie. Over dinner with family and friends Tony would say full of pride, "No one cooks like my Phyllis."



He always encouraged his four children to take chances, to not sweat the small stuff, and would say, "keep plugging." If a plan did not work out for one of his kids Tony would lift their spirits by saying, "forget about it". His one-of-kind can do attitude and spirit will remain in the hearts of his children.



Tony had a generous heart and was always there when someone needed help, from an employee who was down on his luck to a family friend looking for advice.



A born entrepreneur Tony founded and ran several successful businesses in the produce and wine grape industries for nearly sixty years. His strong work ethic and core values contributed to his long-standing success as founder of A. Silvestro Inc. a wholesale produce distributor and American Wine Grape Distributors in Chelsea, MA, the largest wine grape distributor in New England.



Tony will be dearly missed by his loving wife Phyllis, of fifty six years, his four children, and seven grandchildren; son Mark Silvestro and Cheryl Garbino of Andover and his children Andrew U.S.M.C., Jason, and Dereck; daughter Donna Silvestro of NYC; daughter Patricia Perruzzi, her husband Paul, and their children Paul and Angelica of Westford; son Christopher Silvestro, his wife Lindsey, and children Nia and Tyler of Sandy, Utah.



As the youngest sibling of a close Italian family, Tony's brothers and sisters always watched over him; brother Vincent Silvestro and wife Francis; sister Constance Polumbo; sister Mary Bazzinotti and husband Joseph; brother Joseph Silvestro; brother Dominic Silvestro and wife Teresa, which are all no longer with us. Brother George Silvestro survived by his wife Mickey Silvestro.



Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, MA, Monday, February 11 at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Sunday, February 10 from 2 - 6 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, To leave a message of condolence visit http://dellorusso.net Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary