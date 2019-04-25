|
BUONOPANE, Anthony L. Of Randolph, formerly of Roxbury, passed away April 21, 2019, at the age of 91, after a period of failing health. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Buonopane. Loving mother of Anthony L. Buonopane, Jr., Joanne (Scally) Grossi and husband Bill, Donna Buonopane-Johnson and husband Bill, Christine Cowan and husband Patrick. Beloved brother of Terry Bachelder. Preceded in death by brothers Frank, Joseph, James and Robert and sisters Virginia McGrath, Mary Mace, Grace Browder. Dear grandfather of Leo Scally, Jr., Christopher and Laura Johnson. Reposing at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., RANDOLPH, MA 02368. Visiting Hours Monday, April 29th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. There will be a Funeral Mass Tuesday, April 30th at 10:00 AM in St. Bernadette's Church, Randolph, MA. Burial will take place in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA on Tuesday at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in his name, to Randolph Food Pantry. For additional information, please visit our website cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019