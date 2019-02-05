Home
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
ANTHONY M. SCALISI Obituary
SCALISI, Anthony M. "Tony" Of Melrose, Feb. 3, 2019. Loving father of Mark S. Scalisi, Karen A. Scalisi, both of Melrose, Cheryl L. Scalisi & her fiance Greg Celko of Webster, Walter P. Scalisi of Melrose and Brian M. Scalisi & his wife Tina of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Juliana, Christina & Dara. Longtime companion of Margaret Ambrogne of Melrose. Former spouse of the late Frances Y. (McCabe) Scalisi. Caring brother of the late Robert Scalisi & his wife Jean of Medford and the late Jack Scalisi & his wife Joanne of FL. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Sunday, Feb. 10th from 1-4PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 11th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
