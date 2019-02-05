|
SCALISI, Anthony M. "Tony" Of Melrose, Feb. 3, 2019. Loving father of Mark S. Scalisi, Karen A. Scalisi, both of Melrose, Cheryl L. Scalisi & her fiance Greg Celko of Webster, Walter P. Scalisi of Melrose and Brian M. Scalisi & his wife Tina of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Sophia, Juliana, Christina & Dara. Longtime companion of Margaret Ambrogne of Melrose. Former spouse of the late Frances Y. (McCabe) Scalisi. Caring brother of the late Robert Scalisi & his wife Jean of Medford and the late Jack Scalisi & his wife Joanne of FL. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE on Sunday, Feb. 10th from 1-4PM. Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Monday, Feb. 11th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com
