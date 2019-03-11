|
|
MAURAS, Anthony Of Tuscon AZ, formerly of Revere, March 5, 2019, at age 52. Beloved son of Augustine Mauras of FL and Maria Testa of Revere. Devoted husband of Donna (Burns) Mauras of AZ. Dear brother of Domenic Testa and his wife Margaret of Revere, Jose Mauras and his wife Dolores of Somerville, Pedro Mauras and his wife Evelyn of Waltham and the late Paul Mauras. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was 20 year US Army Veteran. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, March 15th at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday 4-8 pm. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 1:00 PM. For guestbook, please visit Buonfiglio.com
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019