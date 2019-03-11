Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MAURAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY MAURAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY MAURAS Obituary
MAURAS, Anthony Of Tuscon AZ, formerly of Revere, March 5, 2019, at age 52. Beloved son of Augustine Mauras of FL and Maria Testa of Revere. Devoted husband of Donna (Burns) Mauras of AZ. Dear brother of Domenic Testa and his wife Margaret of Revere, Jose Mauras and his wife Dolores of Somerville, Pedro Mauras and his wife Evelyn of Waltham and the late Paul Mauras. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was 20 year US Army Veteran. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Friday, March 15th at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be on Thursday 4-8 pm. Interment will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 1:00 PM. For guestbook, please visit Buonfiglio.com

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now