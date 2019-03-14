Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
DiGIACOMANDREA, Anthony P. Of Watertown, March 12, 2019. Age 89. Beloved husband of Anita L. (Kulesza). Devoted father of Robert W. & his wife Lyn of GA, Darlene L. Jabs & her husband Walter of Maynard, Linda J. Tardif & her husband Erik of Natick, Anthony P., Jr. & his fiancée Colleen O'Brien of Watertown, and the late Diane Turner & her surviving husband Matthew. Dear brother of 10 sisters and 1 brother. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A Funeral Service will be held in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., Watertown, MA 02472, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours, Sunday, 2-6 PM. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery. Retired machine operator for IVEX Co. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019
