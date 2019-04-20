Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Patrick's Parish
GERACI, Anthony P. Sr. Retired Watertown Police Officer Anthony P. Geraci, Sr. age 78 of Watertown, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Beloved father to Anthony "Nino" & his wife Elizabeth Geraci of Watertown and Andrea L. Geraci of Waltham. Cherished grandfather to Leah Antoinette Geraci. Loving brother of Marie Geraci and the late Frank Geraci. Dear companion to Rose Caso of Watertown. Also survived by his daughter Lisa Morrison from West Roxbury. Devoted son to the late Antoinette Marie Volpe and Frank Geraci. Family and friends will Celebrate Anthony life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm, and again on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8 am followed by a 9 am Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Parish. Burial with Military Honors in Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
