Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY CUOZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY R. CUOZZO


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANTHONY R. CUOZZO Obituary
CUOZZO, Anthony R. Of Reading, MA (formerly of Medford, MA), died on Saturday, March 30 at the age of 84 in the company of his family.

Anthony was born in East Boston, the son of Peter and Rose (Fratto) Cuozzo. His parents and two sisters, Barbara (Guarino who is now deceased) and Carole (Pietrantoni of Wakefield) moved to Medford after his grammar school days.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joann. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class. He met Joann while he was stationed at Lubbock, TX. They would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on April 10.

He was a devoted father to his daughter, Paula, of South Boston; his daughter, Laura and her husband, Rick Rooks of Dorchester; his son, Peter and his wife, Mary, of Westwood; and Rosanne (Rose) and her partner, Dori Senerchia, of Billerica. A great joy in his life was being grandfather of Brandon Rooks of Dorchester, John Cuozzo and his fianc?e, Meagan Harris, of Long Beach, CA, and Aidan Farley of Berrien Springs, MI. His great-grandson, Cameron Rooks of Dorchester, was a special happiness in his life.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Preston Johnson of Sacramento, CA, and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Anthony was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 537.

Services are private.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Operation Rescue Fund, North

American Heritage Association, P.O. Box 512, Rapid City, SD 57709,

www.naha-inc.org. This effort provides heating assistance to Native Americans in South Dakota, and 97% of the budget goes to direct aid. This model is being adapted by other Native communities.

For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome

Doherty Barile Family

Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781-944-1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
Download Now