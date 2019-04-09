CIRELLA, Sr., Anthony Vincent Of Natick, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on April 9, 2019. Anthony leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Lee Wentworth Cirella, daughter Anne Marie Cirella Mitts and and her husband Arthur T. Mitts of Newport, NH, sons Anthony Vincent Cirella Jr. of Manchester-by-the-Sea, and David Frederick Cirella and his fiancé Susan Piaget of South Natick, grandchildren Jessica Dolan and husband Anthony of Sunapee, NH, Christina Cardwell and husband Jeff of Weare, NH, Vanessa Robichaud and husband Matt of Hudson, NH, Michael Murphy Jr., Bianca Barrett, Matthew Barrett, and Jenna Manos Cirella. He also leaves his sister-in-law Cecile Cirella, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and longtime friends Bob and Virginia Otto and Rev. William Campbell. He was the brother of the late Lawrence Cirella, Joseph Cirella, Mary Malloy, and Marion Cirella, and son of the late Michael and Anna (Latassa) Cirella. Anthony was born in Reggio, Italy and came to the United States with his parents at the age of 4. He was born with visual impairments and was sent to Perkins School for the Blind, where he excelled in music at an early age. He received a national award for choral composition with piano accompaniment, from the National Scholastic Magazine when he was in High School. He later attended the New England Conservatory of Music where he received a Bachelor's Degree with highest honors and a Master's Degree in theory. He received two awards in composition as well. He also holds a Fellow in the American Guild of Organists, equivalent to a Doctorate Degree. Mr. Cirella has served the Archdiocese of Boston as an Organist and Music Director since 1944. He has served in many parishes including St. Cecilia's in Boston, St. John's and St. Hugh's in Roxbury, St. Luke's in Belmont, St. Patrick's in Watertown, and finally St. Philip Neri in Waban. Mr. Cirella has many published compositions and has given many concerts in the area. St. Philip Neri choir and St. Paul's choir in Wellesley, directed by his wife Mary Lee Cirella, traveled to Italy and gave many concerts there and sang the principal Mass on Sunday at St. Peter's in Rome. He sends his love and gratitude to the many choirs he has conducted. He was one of the first blind teachers in Massachusetts teaching at St. Luke's School in Belmont and Lincoln Public Schools. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St., (Rt.16) WELLESLEY, Thursday, Apr. 11 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Friday, Apr. 12 at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Wellesley at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Gloucester. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anthony's memory to the Carroll Center for the Blind, 770 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary