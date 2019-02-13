Boston Globe Obituaries
ANTONIA QUINTILIANI
ANTONIA (PESCE) QUINTILIANI

ANTONIA (PESCE) QUINTILIANI Obituary
QUINTILIANI, Antonia (Pesce) In Brighton, formerly of San Donato, Italy, February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lucio Quintiliani. Devoted mother of Lucy Huh and her husband Dean of Westerly, RI, Lydia Quintiliani, Josephine Donovan both of Brighton and the late Marina McDonagh. Sister of Donato and Marziano Pesce and the late Alfredo, Gerardo, Vienna and Mario. Grandmother of Danny, Timothy, Daniel, Andrew, Joseph, Matthew, Stephen, Maria and James. Great-grandmother of Luca, Jackson and Siena. Mother-in-law of James McDonagh of Dedham. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Saturday, February 16, at 10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Friday, February 15, from 4-8pm. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Quintiliani may be made to Marina McDonagh Kids College Fund, c/o James P. McDonagh, 187 Needham St., Dedham, MA 02026. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617-782-1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
