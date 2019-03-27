DAMIAN, Antonio J. Of Medford, March 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Re) Damian. Devoted father of Andrea and Scott Richter, of NJ, Mark Damian and Lisa, of North Reading, Christopher Damian of Boston, Robert Damian of Winchester, and his significant other, Kimberly Hurley of Wrentham, Steven Damian and Olga of Danvers, Carla Damian of Wakefield and her fiancé, Todd Livolsi of Lynnfield, Luke Damian and Carey of Andover. Loving grandfather of Rachel and Christina, Max, Jack, and their mother Cherie Citrano, Gabriela, Luca, Matteo, Domenic, and Adria. Brother of Frank and his wife Catherine, the late Cosmo, and his loving wife, Theresa. Brother-in-law of Lorraine and Don Fortunato, Joanne and Michael Dunn, the late Katherine and Bill McDonnell, and the late Robert Gray. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (adjacent to St. Agnes Church, Rt. 60), ARLINGTON, Monday, at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, Warner St., Medford, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Sunday 2 - 7 PM. Services will conclude with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are to be made in Antonio's name to the St. Clement Church Steeple Fund, 71 Warner St., Medford, MA 02155. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary