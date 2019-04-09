DiFRONZO, Arcangelo A. "Bochie" Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7th. He was born and raised in Boston's North End. Arcangelo was the son of the late Dante C. and Adeline (Genovese) DiFronzo. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Arcangelo was a friend to all with a kind and generous heart. He loved spending time with his family and friends, most of all with his granddaughters who were his world. He was a devoted father to Dante A. DiFronzo and his wife Nicole of Medford, and the late Jennifer D. DiFronzo. He was ?Nonno' to Stella, Lucia, and Marchella DiFronzo. Brother to Ella Volpe, Camille Cavagnaro and the late Dante A. DiFronzo. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, on Thursday, April 11, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 209 West Central St., Suite 200, Natick, MA 01760. To leave a message of condolence visit:



www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary