DiCENSO, Arduino Of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester and Sulmona, Italy, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on February 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 90. Born and raised in Sulmona, Italy, Arduino immigrated to the United States at the age of 37. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a meat cutter at Central Beef for over 30 years. An avid sports fan, Arduino enjoyed cheering on the Boston Bruins and Bobby Orr, and he enjoyed watching soccer. A devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Arduino was the beloved husband of Anna (DeSantis) DiCenso. Loving father of Rosetta Summers and her husband John of Braintree. Devoted brother of Concetta DiRuscio of Italy and the late Guido DiCenso, Divio DiCenso and Efelda DelMonaco. Dear "Nonno" to Alessandra, Michael and Juliana. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on



Friday, February 8th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary