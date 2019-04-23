Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for ARLENE BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARLENE F. BARRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ARLENE F. BARRY Obituary
BARRY, Arlene F. Of Hyde Park, passed on April 17, at the age of 60. Cherished daughter of the late Leo and Helen Barry. Loving sister of Christine Lydon and her husband Fred of West Roxbury, Denise Collinson of Framingham, John Barry and his wife Maryann of Milton, Michael Barry and his wife Dianne of Wrentham, Kevin Barry of Hyde Park, and the late Stephen Barry. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook please visit www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now