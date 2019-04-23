|
|
BARRY, Arlene F. Of Hyde Park, passed on April 17, at the age of 60. Cherished daughter of the late Leo and Helen Barry. Loving sister of Christine Lydon and her husband Fred of West Roxbury, Denise Collinson of Framingham, John Barry and his wife Maryann of Milton, Michael Barry and his wife Dianne of Wrentham, Kevin Barry of Hyde Park, and the late Stephen Barry. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Precious Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For directions and guestbook please visit www.thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2019