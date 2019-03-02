HEWETT, Arlene (Ackerly) Age 83, of Kennebunk, ME, former long-time resident of Framingham, MA, Feb. 25, 2019. She left behind many who love and cherish her, especially her children; Michael Hewett and his wife Becky of Lincoln, CA; Patrick Hewett and his wife Stephanie, of Bellingham, MA; Brian Hewett and Carolyn Gibbons, of Bedford, MA; Pamela Clay-Storm and her husband Rick, of North Conway, NH; her pride and joys, her grandsons; Sean Hewett, Brendan Hewett, Oliver and Ethan Clay-Storm, her sisters; Jean Shea, Barbara Tierney, Claire Gagnon, Patricia Tarallo, and brothers Jack and Gus Ackerly. Along with her many nieces and nephews and their families. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, March 23, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD, MA, from 10 am to 12 pm, with a Prayer Service beginning at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a children's charity of your choosing. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary