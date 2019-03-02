|
ARSENEAUX, Arnold "Peter" Of Tyngsborough, formerly of Burlington, Cambridge, and Lake Wales FL, Feb. 26. Beloved husband of Lillian Marie (Verrier) Arseneaux. Proud father of Debra Jenkins & her husband William of North Billerica, Joyce Nicoli & her husband John of Tyngsborough, and Gail Arseneaux & her wife Laura Gasparini of Tyngsborough. Brother of the late Arthur Arseneaux, Jr. and Claire Hreha. Proud grandfather of Lindsay & Adam Farrell, Christopher Nicoli & Jasen Wheatley, Andrea & Bobby Colliton, Alison Nicoli, Dean & Hannah Paolillo. Great-grandfather of Miles Pappaconstantinou, Melanie Colliton and Sage, Marcel & Sophia Paolillo. A Memorial Wake will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Sat., March 9, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peter's name may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019