|
|
MINDICK, Arnold David Age 91, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Arnold was born in Worcester, MAto the late Mitchel and Celia Rogoff Mindick. Mr. Mindick proudly served in the United States Armed Forces. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sonia Gordon Mindick. Survivors include his wife, Miriam Golumbuk Mindick; son Jeff (Ann) Golumbuk; daughters Betsy Krentzman, Lauri (Edward) Jacobson, Marci (William) Sage and Lynn (Paul) Janaway; grandchildren Matthew, Allison, Andrew, Shayna, Alissa, Morgan, Makenna, Grant and Ben; great-grandchildren Alanna and Logan; sisters Laura Smith and Cynthia Weitz. Loving father-in-law of the late Joel Silverstein and Perry Krentzman. Services in the Dana Chapel at Adath Jeshurun Cemetery, 350 Grove Street, West Roxbury, MAon Sunday, March 3 at 10:00am. Contributions may be made in his loving memory to the . Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 5808 W. Atlantic Avenue, DELRAY BEACH, FL 33484. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019