LANNI, Arnold F. "Al" Of Southbridge, MA, formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2019. Al was the beloved husband of Laurie Towne Slobody, of Southbridge, and the late Mary (Boylen) Lanni of Wilmington. He was the devoted father of Marion Lanni of Shrewsbury, Jeanne Lanni and her husband Richard Vinton of Southborough, MA, and the late Michael, Arnold F. Jr. "Al", and Mark Lanni; loving "Grampy" of David John Gagnon III, Lanni Jeanne Gagnon, and Olivia Leahy Vinton; cherished son of the late Domenic Lanni; and dear brother of Fred Rusha of Hudson, FL and John Rusha of Auburn, ME. He was the beloved brother-in-law of Jeanne (Boylen) and Benedict Crupi of Reading, Mary and the late George Boylen of Wilmington, Daniel and the late Janet Boylen of Lunenburg, the late Barbara (Boylen) and Jerry White of Wilmington, and Roger and Laurie Slobody of West Brookfield. Al is also survived by many others who adore him, including numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Al proudly served in the US Coast Guard during WWII and the Navy during the Korean War. Al dedicated his life to public education and was an exemplary educator and mentor to many. He served on the Wilmington School Committee and was a teacher in both Topsfield and Sudbury school systems. After entering school administration, he served as Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Arlington, MA, Superintendent of Schools in Vergennes, VT, and Superintendent of Schools in Southbridge, MA. In 1993, he retired from this last position, following a long and rewarding career. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are invited to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge, MA, on Friday, February 8, at 12:00 PM. Following Mass, all are invited to continue the Celebration of Al's Life at the LaSalle Reception Center located next to the church. A Private Burial will be held on Monday, February 11, in Wilmington, MA. Family members are invited to meet on that day at Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., in WILMINGTON, for a 12:00 PM service. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Additional information on his life can be found on the Nichols Funeral Home website: nicholsfuneralhome.com Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com