Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
ARTHUR BEAULIEU
BEAULIEU, Arthur J. Of Chelsea, on April 6th. Beloved husband of the late Carole Ann (Levy) Beaulieu. Devoted father of Michelle Griffith of Chelsea and Susan Kilgallen and her husband William of Brighton. Cherished grandfather of Ginelle Testa, Derek & Cassidy Griffith, Liam & Aidan Kilgallen. Dear brother of Elaine Rawdon of Clearwater, FL and the late Anne Dumont and Leo Beaulieu. Visiting Hours: Wednesday, April 10th from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, April 11th at 10:00 A.M. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Late Vietnam Era US Army Veteran and member American Legion, Post 331 Beverly and Beverly Franco-American Club. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
