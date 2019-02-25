GOLDBERG, Arthur J. Of Newton, MA, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on February 24th. He leaves his beloved wife of 68 years, Jeanne (Wasserman) Goldberg and three children, Peter (Cherry Arnold), Lori Goldberg Cohen (Jeff), and Lynda Goldberg (Dr. Joe Bayes). He was the son of George & Eva Goldberg of Chestnut Hill, MA. He also leaves his sister Phyllis Glazerman (Alvin), sister-in-law Barbara Gulman, and predeceased sister, Eleanor Friedlander (Ernest). He was a proud, loving, and devoted "papa" to Avi Goldgraber (Aaron Keyak), Ben Bayes (Heather Lockrow), Jeremy Bayes, Alexandra, and Adam Cohen. He leaves two great-granddaughters, Gwendolyn Bayes and Shira Keyak, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many long time friends. A graduate of Brookline High, 1946, and Boston University, 1950, he founded Artgold Industrial Products Inc., a company that designed and manufactured packaging for industrial products. He was an avid skier and hiker, who led his family across the White Mountain range hut to hut, for his 70th birthday. He was known for his great integrity as a businessman and for providing wise counsel to his family, who will miss him as a beloved role model. Funeral Service at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA, Wednesday, February 27th, at 11 am. Following Interment at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA, family and friends are invited to a memorial reception at 280 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, 280 Boylston Street, #914, Thursday, February 28th, 2-4 pm & 5-7 pm, and Friday, March 1, 2-4 pm & 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760 or Good Shepard Community Care Hospice 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary