GEROSTERGIOS, Rev. Dr. Asterios Of Belmont, MA, fell asleep in the Lord on April 9, 2019. Devoted son of the late Nicholas and Panagio (Drogogias) Gerostergios. Beloved father of Nicholas Gerostergios. Loving Brother of Anna Gikas and her husband Lazaros, Maria Gketsios, and the late Paraskevi Kilindris. Loving Uncle of Effie Tchobanian and her husband Arshag, Yota and Dennis Gikas, Ioannis and Panagiota Gketsios and Dionisios Kilindris. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. He served as Parish Priest at Sts. Constantine and Helen for over four decades. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11AM at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Church, 14 Magazine Street, Cambridge, MA. Pre-Sanctified Divine liturgy will begin at 8AM followed by visitation from 9AM to 11AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Sts Constantine & Helen Scholarship Program,14 Magazine St., Cambridge, MA. Burial in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2019