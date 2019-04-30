GALPIN, Audrey M. (Newhall) Just 13 days shy of her 85th birthday, passed at her home in Newburyport, April 25, 2019. Born in Peabody, May 8, 1934, daughter of the late Albert F. and Mabel F. (Harding) Newhall, she graduated from Wakefield High School. She was the devoted wife of 61 years to Robert A. Galpin; loving mother of Donna McFadden and husband William of Amesbury and David Galpin and wife Kimberly of Methuen; grandmother of Jessica, Alyssa, Colby, Riley, and twins Baylor and Bryce; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Visiting Hours at Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT, will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2 to 4 P.M. immediately followed by a Memorial Service. By request of the family, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Published in The Boston Globe from May 1 to May 2, 2019