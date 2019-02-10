Boston Globe Obituaries
CHAPMAN, B. Anne (Goldman) Of Sharon, passed away peacefully on February, 9, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Isaac & Fannie (Goodman) Goldman. Beloved wife of the late Harold Chapman. Loving mother of the late Bruce J. Chapman; Peter Chapman & his wife Helena of Wellesley; and John Chapman & his wife Linda of Jamestown, RI. Cherished grandmother of Ethan, Alex, Kenan, and Amira Chapman. Dear sister of the late Rose, Louis, Ella, Minnie, Joshua, David, and Florence Goldman. Temple Service at Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA, on Tuesday, February 12, at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's name, may be made to Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton, St., Sharon, MA 02067, Temple-Sinai.com Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019
