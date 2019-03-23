|
|
CHIN, Bak Y. Of Cambridge, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Toy (Ng) Chin. Devoted father of Kenneth S. Chin, his wife Jeanne of Burlington, Ken "Sam" Chin, his wife Evie Wong of Sharon, Fonda Chin, and Sally Chin, both of Cambridge. Loving grandfather of Holly Chin of Billerica, Mindy MacLeod, her husband Sean of Walpole, Byron Chin of Medford, and Justin Chin of Sharon. Loving great-grandfather of Tyler and Gavin. Brother of the late Bak Yen Chin, his surviving wife Shun of Boston, the late Wun Lan and Paul Chin. Further survived by his nieces, Helen Tow of RI and Shirley Chin of Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, March 27th from 4 to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home, Thursday, March 28th at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2019