BALDISSINO "JAMES" BONANNO

BALDISSINO "JAMES" BONANNO Obituary
BONANNO, Baldissino "James" Of South Boston, April 14, 2019. Loving son of the late Peter and Mary (McCann) Bonanno. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, Monday, April 22nd from 8:30-9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston at 10am. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45pm. Army Veteran WWII. Longtime Letter Carrier with the Post Office.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
