CLINTON, Barbara A. Of Falmouth, April 12, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John & Mary (Donovan) Clinton. Devoted sister of Francis P. Clinton of Watertown and the late Delores Liberatore and Pauline Morgan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Tuesday at 8 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Luke, 132 Lexington St., Belmont at 9 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 5-8 P.M. Retired Secretary Archdiocese of Boston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019