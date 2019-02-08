FONTAINE, Barbara A. (Emerson) At age 81, a lifelong resident of Belmont, MA, died peacefully at home on February 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, following a years long, courageous struggle with a relentless neurodegenerative disease. She was born on June 16, 1937, to Ralph W. and Helen M. Emerson (Martignette). She graduated from Belmont High School in 1955, and from Regis College in 1959. She married the late Maurice A. "Pete" Fontaine on July 25, 1959, who she met while they were both employed at Filene's in Belmont Center. Their marriage spanned 58 years, until Pete's passing on July 14, 2017. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed living simply, and spent most of her summers on the ocean in Lamoine, Maine. She always made sure there was a delicious, hot meal on the table every night, and enjoyed dining with her family by candle light regularly. She played an active role in raising all of her grandchildren. She enjoyed fresh flowers, her gardens, art, and in particular oil painting. She was an expert homemaker, making all holidays and occasions extra special for her family. She loved to play competitive tennis, and forged many friendships through the sport. She was a member of the Belmont Tennis Club, and was involved with the Belmont Tennis Association. Over the years she maintained memberships at various tennis clubs. She was a Daughter of the American Revolution. She loved people. Together with her family, she owned and operated Davis Square Liquors in Davis Square, Somerville, MA for many years. Later in life, she enjoyed her work as an appliance specialist at Home Depot in both Waltham, MA and Ellsworth, ME. Barbara held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her three cats, Rocky, Monkee, and Sweetie. She made regular donations to the MSPCA Angell. Barbara is survived by her sister Carolyn Emerson of Templeton, MA, her sister-in-law Pauline T. Fontaine of Watertown, MA, her son Thomas J. Fontaine of Acton, MA, her son Kenneth W. Fontaine of Belmont, MA, her daughter Joanne Fontaine Clark and her husband Donald J. Clark, Jr of Belmont, MA, her grandchildren including triplets Rachel L., Joshua A., and Taylor R. Fontaine, their sister Samara Fontaine, and Preston J. Clark. She also leaves nephews, David E. McCafferty, and family, of Berlin, MA, and a nephew George A. Stanley, and family, of Shapleigh, ME. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT (Cushing Sq) on Wednesday, Feb. 13th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to Development Office — Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114 or MSPCA-Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Online guest book at brownandhickey.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary