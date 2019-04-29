LASKEY, Barbara A. Of Lynn, formerly of Malden, April 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Laskey. Loving daughter of Ann V. (Doherty) Bishop of Malden and her late husband Robert J. Bishop. Devoted mother of Daniel Laskey of Lynn and Robin F. Laskey and her companion Peter Donoghue of Saugus. Loving grandmother of Caroline Donoghue. Sister of Cathy Manley and her husband William, Robert Bishop and companion Susan Ronald all of Malden, Carol McCollem and her husband Thomas of Westford, Judy McCollem and her husband Michael of Tewksbury and the late James Bishop and his wife Sue Bishop of Wilmont, NH. Barbara was the loving aunt to Helen Reed of Malden & many nieces & nephews. Barbara's Funeral will be held from the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Fri., May 3, 2019 at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden, at 10am. Memorial Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thurs., May 2nd. from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara's memory may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America: HDSA.org Barbara was a long time Certified Nursing Assistant, working with the McFadden Manor in Malden & Greenwood Nursing Home in Wakefield. For direction & obit: weirfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019