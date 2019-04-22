|
NEWHALL, Barbara A. Of Winchester, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Agnes V. (Dunne) and John J. Newhall. Loving sister of Jack Newhall and his wife Patricia of Winchester. Cherished aunt of Kristyn Newhall and her husband Jeffrey Swanson of Somerville and John Newhall and his wife Taylor of Hingham. Dear great-aunt of Connor, Jack, Brooks, and Tyler. A Funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER, on Friday, April 26th, at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Winchester, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 25th, from 3-7pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's memory can be made to: Newton Athletics Unlimited c/o Newton Parks and Recreation Department, 246 Dudley Road, Newton, MA 02459. For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019