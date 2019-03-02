Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High Street
Medford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CUZZIERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA ANN (OLESON) CUZZIERE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA ANN (OLESON) CUZZIERE Obituary
CUZZIERE, Barbara Ann (Oleson) Of Medford, February 27th. Beloved mother of Ellen Giannelli and her husband Michael of Stoneham, Donna Baldassari of Winthrop, Michael Cuzziere of Malden, Linda Grubb and husband Don, of Medford and the late David Cuzziere. Loving grandmother of Mark Baldassari Jr., Michael and Erica Giannelli, Jayson LaRiviere, Cameron and Gillian Grubb and the late David Cuzziere. Great-grandmother of Markis, Ariana and Nico Baldassari. Dear sister of Estelle Robinson and the late Richard Oleson. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, March 5 at 8:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Greater Medford Visiting Nurse Community Health and Hospice Program, 37 Broadway, Suite 2, Arlington, MA, 02474. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now