|
|
CUZZIERE, Barbara Ann (Oleson) Of Medford, February 27th. Beloved mother of Ellen Giannelli and her husband Michael of Stoneham, Donna Baldassari of Winthrop, Michael Cuzziere of Malden, Linda Grubb and husband Don, of Medford and the late David Cuzziere. Loving grandmother of Mark Baldassari Jr., Michael and Erica Giannelli, Jayson LaRiviere, Cameron and Gillian Grubb and the late David Cuzziere. Great-grandmother of Markis, Ariana and Nico Baldassari. Dear sister of Estelle Robinson and the late Richard Oleson. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, March 5 at 8:30 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Greater Medford Visiting Nurse Community Health and Hospice Program, 37 Broadway, Suite 2, Arlington, MA, 02474. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2019