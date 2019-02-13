Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
BARBARA ANN FINER

FINER, Barbara Ann Of Norwood formerly of Plymouth, MA entered into rest Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving daughter of the late Harold and Charlotte (Manosky) Finer. Devoted and beloved sister of Carl J. Finer of Plymouth, MA, Rivkah Feldman and her husband Dr. Mordechai Feldman of Lakewood, NJ, Steven B. Finer of Greenfield, MA, and Miriam Esther Ackerman and her husband Chaim of Lakewood, NJ. Lifelong friend of Carol Wyzansky and her husband Stanley of Billerica, MA. She is also survived by her son Brian Arffa and his wife Tisha, of Franklin, MA and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Served as a Behavioral Science Specialist in the Army. Received her Master's Degree in Social Work. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, February 14th at 10:00AM followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be at the home of Miriam Esther Ackerman in NJ on Thursday evening through Wednesday. Expressions of sympathy in her memory made be donated to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Avenue, Suite 211, Auburndale, MA 02466 Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
