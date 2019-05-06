|
JOHNSON, Barbara Ann Died December 5, 2018. She was born in Brookline, June 15, 1922, and late of Millis. Loving daughter of the late Joseph Leo and Katherine (McCallion) Johnson. Sister of the late Joseph Leo Johnson, Jr. devoted aunt of Lisa Johnson DiConsiglio of Arlington, VA and Shepherd Johnson of Gum Springs, VA. Great-aunt of Joseph Albert DiConsiglio. Lifelong friend of Ellen Orlen, the Crowley Family and the late Gertrude Lyons. Graduate of St. Mary's High School in Brookline. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 67 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. The family will assemble at 9:30 front of the vestibule for Visiting. Interment to follow at Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019