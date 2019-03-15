FALCONE, Barbara Bradley Age 94, of Longboat Key, FL and North Falmouth, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Louis T. Falcone. Loving mother of Constance Cooney of Marblehead, Louis T. Falcone, Jr. of Canton, and the late J. Bradley Collins. Loving stepmother of Judith Meyer of CA, Linda Starvis of Hingham and Vincent "Jimmy" Falcone of North Falmouth. Former wife of the late Joseph K. Collins. Proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Celebrate Barbara's Life at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE, on Friday, March 22nd at 10:00 AM followed by Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to greet Barbara's family at a luncheon at Granite Links Golf Club, Quincy MA at 1:00 PM. A Remembrance Celebration of Barbara's Life will take place in Longboat Key, Florida on April 28th. Donations in Barbara's name may be made in her memory of her late husband Louis Falcone and sent to The , Gulf Coast Chapter 1230 S. Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota FLA 34239. For directions, online guest book, and please visit www.dolanfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019