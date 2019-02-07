DONOVAN, Barbara "Grace" (Kronmiller) Of South Boston and formerly of Roslindale. Passed peacefully on February 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She was the beloved wife of Andrew "Andy" for 57 years. Devoted Mother of Gary Donovan of Walpole, Janet Pratt and her husband, Tommy Pratt (BPD), Gregg and his wife Cara, all of South Boston, and mother-in-law of Helen Donovan of Braintree. Barbara was the daughter of the late Karl and Nora (Collins) Kronmiller, and dear sister of Paul Kronmiller and his wife Thelma of West Roxbury, and the late Kenneth of Salina, Kansas, Albert of Randolph, Carl "Jerry" of Milford, Donald "Donnie" Kronmiller of South Boston. She was a wonderful Nana to Ryan, Nora, and Andrew Donovan. Sister-in-law of Phyllis of Salina, Kansas, Patsy of Randolph, and Gayle of South Boston. Barbara is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Dear friend of Jean McNiff of South Boston and Doreen McDonnell of Brookline. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Tuesday, Feb. 12th, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Wednesday, Feb. 13th, at 10 am. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Relative and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barbara's late sister-in-law's convent: Monastery of the Glorious Cross, 61 Burban Drive, Branford, CT 06405. Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019