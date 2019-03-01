ERNST, Barbara (Smith) Age 81, of Hyde Park, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died on February 27, 2019, after a brief illness. Predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Dorothy Smith, her husband, Charles Ernst, sisters Nancy Ferro, Marilyn Smith, Susan Smith and her brother Dan Smith. Barbara is survived by her brother Jack Smith of Vermont, Sister, Dorothy Devaney of Dedham, and her children including, Joseph Smith (West Roxbury) and his wife, Beth Peterson Smith, daughter Barbara Jean Gallagher, (West Roxbury), and son, Thomas Gallagher (New York). She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Patrick Gallagher-Pappas (New York) and his partner Brittni Nichole and their son, Charles, Deana Gallagher-Pappas (New York), Jessica Smith (West Roxbury) and Justin Smith (West Roxbury). Barbara also leaves behind beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station), JAMAICA PLAIN, on Sunday, March 3 from 2 pm until 5 pm. Her family will gather again at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 4 for a service at 10:30 am before traveling to St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury for interment services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of the compassionate caregivers, Dr. Eric D. Jacobsen and his extraordinary team at The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For info and guestbook condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861



