DiCHIARA, Barbara F. (Montague) Of Medford, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip R. DiChiara. Loving mother of Eileen Emma and her husband Robert and Barbara DiChiara Calautti all of Medford. Dear grandmother of Christine Emma Hatch and her husband Brian of North Reading and Anthony Emma of Medford. Great-grandmother of Emma and Emilia Hatch. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 8:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 9:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. StJude.org For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019