Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA DICHIARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA F. (MONTAGUE) DICHIARA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA F. (MONTAGUE) DICHIARA Obituary
DiCHIARA, Barbara F. (Montague) Of Medford, April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip R. DiChiara. Loving mother of Eileen Emma and her husband Robert and Barbara DiChiara Calautti all of Medford. Dear grandmother of Christine Emma Hatch and her husband Brian of North Reading and Anthony Emma of Medford. Great-grandmother of Emma and Emilia Hatch. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday morning at 8:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 9:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Monday 4-8. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. StJude.org For more information and guestbook please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now