FARIAN, Barbara (Bandler) Of Newton, formerly of Manhattan, NY, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. For 60 years, she was the beloved wife of the late John I. Farian. Loving mother of Richard I. Farian, and Phyllis A. Alessio & her husband Bruce. Adored grandmother of Matthew and Elizabeth Fermon and Lesley and Justin Farian. Dear sister of James & Sandra Bandler. A Memorial Service will be held at Evans Park, 430 Centre St., Newton, on Sunday, March 10, at 11:00 am. A luncheon is planned immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019