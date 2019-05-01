CARLEEN, Barbara G. Of Worcester, 93, formerly of West Newton and Brewster, MA, died peacefully surrounded by her family on April 26th, 2019.



Barbara was born in Laconia, NH, the daughter of Fred C. Gray and Elizabeth Osgood Gray. Barbara was predeceased by her beloved husband Warren L. Carleen of over 50 years, her son Lance O. Carleen, and her brother Robert O. Gray. Barbara is survived by her sister Priscilla (Gray) Royse and her husband John of Terre Haute, IN, her sister-in-law Marynette Gray of Bartow, FL, and five nieces and nephews. Barbara is survived by three sons and their wives: Eric Carleen and Georgia Kollia of West Windsor, NJ, Jon and Patricia Carleen of Chepachet, RI, and Hans and Ren?e Carleen of Hubbardston, MA.



Barbara is survived by seven grandchildren: Nicole, Stephen, Michael, James, Jennifer, Anna, and Margaret; and three great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Abigail, and Caden.



Barbara lived in Groton, MA until serving in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. After World War II, Barbara worked as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, and then Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, CA. She then worked for many years as a head-nurse at Waltham Hospital. Barbara and her husband Warren raised their family in Newton, MA and retired to Cape Cod in Brewster, MA, where they enjoyed their retirement years together.



Barbara and her family want to express their sincere thanks to Beacon Hospice for their compassionate care for the past four years. They were a second family to Barbara and her children. Barbara was greatly comforted by Francis McKenzie's services as the Beacon Hospice chaplain.



The Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 1st at Brewster Baptist Church, in Brewster, MA. Burial of Barbara's ashes will follow immediately afterward at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Brewster.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019