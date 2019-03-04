Boston Globe Obituaries
BARBARA (WASHBURN) GREEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA (WASHBURN) GREEN Obituary
GREEN, Barbara (Washburn) Of North Andover, and a former long-time resident of North Reading, March 2, 2019, at age 85. Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Frederick R. Green, Jr. Loving mother of Lisa Hubschman and husband, A. Guy of Andover; sister of Beverly Jean Demone of New Jersey and the late Dorothy Coogan; grandmother of Thomas Hubschman and wife Daliena of Cambridge, Douglas Hubschman of Somerville, and William Hubschman of Andover; great-grandmother of Eloise of Cambridge. Funeral on Friday, March 8, at 10 AM, at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., North Reading. Calling Hours on Thursday, March 7, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the or . Secretary for John Hancock in Boston and the First Congregational Church in Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019
