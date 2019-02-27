BALASA, Barbara H. 1944-2019 Passed away on February 18, 2019, in her Newton Highlands home, where she resided for the past 44 years. Beloved wife of the late Phillip J. Balasa, who recently passed on January 23, 2019. Devoted mother to Anne Balasa, Emily (Balasa) Bulat, and her husband, Dennis Bulat. Adoring grandmother of Logan Ashley and Cameron Elizabeth Bulat. Predeceased by her parents, the late Richard & Anne Haskett. Survived by her sisters & brother, Nancy, Sally, & Richard Haskett. Born July 29, 1944, Barb was an avid learner, enthusiastic teacher, passionate gardener, and decade-long volunteer at the Arnold Arboretum, and other horticultural organizations. She was cherished by her numerous circles of friends, and two granddaughters who were the center of her universe & heart. Barb was a beloved member and active supporter of the Newton Highlands community. Barb adored her summers on Cape Cod Bay, at the family beach cottage and attending Red Sox games as a die-hard fan. A joint Memorial Service for Barb and late husband, Phill Balasa, will be held in the ballroom at the Newton Highlands Congregational Church, located at 54 Lincoln St., Newton, MA on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 1:00 pm.



