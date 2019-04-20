|
CONNOLLY, Barbara H. (Weeks) Age 97, of Peabody, beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Connolly, loving mother of Michael Connolly and his wife Fran of Topsfield, devoted grandmother of Mark Connolly of Topsfield, Michelle Lambert of Beverly, and Matthew Connolly of Somerville, great-grandmother of Lila and Landan Connolly, and Payton and Camden Lambert. She was predeceased by her siblings, Donald Weeks, Rachel Canney, Ruth Montieth, and Meriden Weeks. Barbara worked for the telephone company for many years and retired as a supervisor. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and gather on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody. Burial Services will be private. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019