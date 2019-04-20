Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brooksby Village Chapel
300 Brooksby Village Dr.
Peabody, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brooksby Village Chapel
300 Brooksby Village Dr.
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CONNOLLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA H. (WEEKS) CONNOLLY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA H. (WEEKS) CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Barbara H. (Weeks) Age 97, of Peabody, beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Connolly, loving mother of Michael Connolly and his wife Fran of Topsfield, devoted grandmother of Mark Connolly of Topsfield, Michelle Lambert of Beverly, and Matthew Connolly of Somerville, great-grandmother of Lila and Landan Connolly, and Payton and Camden Lambert. She was predeceased by her siblings, Donald Weeks, Rachel Canney, Ruth Montieth, and Meriden Weeks. Barbara worked for the telephone company for many years and retired as a supervisor. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend and gather on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody. Burial Services will be private. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. For directions and online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Barbara H. (Weeks) CONNOLLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now