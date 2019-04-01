|
CAMPBELL, Barbara J. Of Waltham. March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Bowen M. Campbell of Waltham. Mother of Karen Keenan (Mark) of Lancaster and Owen Campbell of Wolfeboro, NH. Grandmother of Kyle Campbell. Sister of George Campbell of Holbrook and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, April 4th from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Friday morning when her Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019