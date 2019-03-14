Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA CONNORS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA JEAN CONNORS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BARBARA JEAN CONNORS Obituary
CONNORS, Barbara Jean Age 89, died March 13, 2019. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Richard G. Connors, and daughter of the late Earl Parker Moseley and Beatrice (Stearns) Moseley, and sister to Philip Moseley of Stow, MA, and the late Robert and Roger Moseley. Barbara leaves behind her four children, Karen Connors and her husband Michael Coughlin of CT, Susan L. Marotta and her husband Charles of NC, Alan Connors and his wife Tammy of RI, and David Connors and his wife Suzanne MacKenzie of MA. She and Richard were also proud grandparents of eight granddaughters, Naomi, Lindsay, Kathryn, April, Jamie, Shannon, Kelli, and Katrina as well as twelve great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours for Barbara will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller Street, MEDFIELD, MA 02052, on March 19, 2019, from 10 AM until 12 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at the Funeral Home, and then burial at Vine Lake Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now