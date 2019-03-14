|
|
CONNORS, Barbara Jean Age 89, died March 13, 2019. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Richard G. Connors, and daughter of the late Earl Parker Moseley and Beatrice (Stearns) Moseley, and sister to Philip Moseley of Stow, MA, and the late Robert and Roger Moseley. Barbara leaves behind her four children, Karen Connors and her husband Michael Coughlin of CT, Susan L. Marotta and her husband Charles of NC, Alan Connors and his wife Tammy of RI, and David Connors and his wife Suzanne MacKenzie of MA. She and Richard were also proud grandparents of eight granddaughters, Naomi, Lindsay, Kathryn, April, Jamie, Shannon, Kelli, and Katrina as well as twelve great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours for Barbara will be held at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller Street, MEDFIELD, MA 02052, on March 19, 2019, from 10 AM until 12 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at the Funeral Home, and then burial at Vine Lake Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019