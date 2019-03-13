BURNS, Barbara Miller With great sadness, the Burns family shares the passing of Barbara Miller Burns of Palo Alto, CA, formerly of Falmouth, MA, and New Canaan, CT, on February 13, 2019. Barbara is remembered as a loving mother and wife, energetic volunteer in countless community causes, and a generous spirit who loved helping others. Barbara was born on September 17, 1935, in Ashland, Wisconsin, the first child of Alvina Sarazin and Roland Miller, and sister to Robert (Bobby) Miller. She grew up enjoying time on the lakes of Wisconsin and at her family's maple sugar farm. Barbara headed east for her Bachelor's degree at Simmons College, Boston, where she studied retail. After her junior year, Barbara spent a summer in Falmouth, waitressing at the Coonamessett Inn. It was here she met John J. Burns, Jr., of Belmont, MA, her husband of 58 years. While raising their five children in New York City, and later New Canaan, CT, the couple retained close ties to Falmouth. They purchased John's family home in Belvidere Plains, and spent every summer on Cape Cod. Barbara was an avid tennis, golf, and duplicate bridge player at the Oyster Harbors Club, and Woods Hole Golf Club. Barbara supported and frequently dined at the Falmouth Yacht Club where her children sailed every summer. A true lover of people, Barbara thrived on connecting with others. She and John enjoyed biking to Woods Hole for ice cream, hosting friends and family for the Falmouth Road Race, and celebrating summer holidays with a cookout. In her later years, Barbara loved swimming and kayaking in Vineyard Sound, boating to the Nantucket and walking to the Falmouth Harbor jetty to watch the boats come and go. Barbara's charitable and volunteer commitments were numerous. She supported the Falmouth Hospital, and Falmouth Historical Society, was honored as a Corporator of Simmons University, and was a parent's committee member at Boston College. She and John faithfully attended weekly Mass at St. Patrick's Church in Falmouth. She was a Dame of Malta and visited Lourdes and Jerusalem on pilgrimage. After John's death in 2017, Barbara relocated to Palo Alto, CA to be closer to family. She spent the twilight of her life in a sunny clime surrounded by children and grandchildren, and continued to play bridge, enjoy fine dining, friends, and new experiences. Her final moments were peaceful and shared with family. Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John J. Burns, Jr., and her brother, Robert Miller, of Mauston, Wisconsin. She is dearly missed by her children, John J. Burns III, Christine Bent (Steve), Gregory Burns, Timothy Burns (Rachel), and Jennifer Burns (Nicholas Cizek), and seven grandchildren: Blake, Chase, Brooke, Rose, Leah, Iris, and Anton. Barbara was buried on March 2, 2019, in New Canaan, CT. Memorial donations marked "A Tribute Gift in Memory of Barbara M. Burns" may be sent to the Alumnae Office at Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115.



