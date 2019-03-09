Home

BARBARA R. BOOTH

BARBARA R. BOOTH Obituary
BOOTH, Barbara R. Of Jamaica Plain, March 7, 2019, at age 94. Wife of the late Percy L. Booth. Mother of the late John Davis. Dear aunt of Jennifer Carrington of Riverdale, GA, and Anthony Fugate of Jamaica Plain. She leaves extended family and friends. Funeral service Friday, at 11 AM, at Twelfth Baptist Church, 160 Warren Street, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019
