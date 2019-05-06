DEMERS, Barbara V. (Hermance) To know her was to love her. Barbara Hermance DeMers, age 93, of Hingham, MA, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. For 67 years, Barbara was the beloved wife of Capt. William Henry DeMers, II, USN, Ret. She was the loving mother of Diane (Dave Ballantine) DeMers, Robert DeMers, and Carol Anne (Ricardo) Aguayo. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Alisha (Alex) Semprebon, Pooja Ballantine, Keerti Ballantine, Ariyana Aguayo and Mariel DeMers. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kevin Ballantine, and her brothers Donald and Robert Hermance. A Memorial Service will be held on June 22 at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church in Scituate. Burial will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH on June 24. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kevin Ballantine Memorial Scholarship Fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL 60178.



View the online memorial for Barbara V. (Hermance) DEMERS Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019