ARCANGELI, Barry Paul Of Weymouth, longtime owner of Paul Barry Salon in Braintree, was taken from us suddenly by heart failure, at his home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Barry was loved by all who were fortunate enough to know him. His passion for seeing and appreciating the beauty and good in everything and everyone in his life was his special gift. Much to the amazement of his husband, Barry collected and profited from his restorations of early antique dolls, furniture and mannequins. His positive and unique outlook and appreciation of people and things was a learning experience for all those around him. Barry celebrated life every day and was a power of example in the way he had love in his heart for all. His physical being may have left us, the sadness of losing him will pale in comparison to the lesson he taught to us all. He is survived by his loving husband Michael McMann of Weymouth, his sister Kathie Arcangeli of Fitchburg, longtime business partner and friend Tracy McCormack of Quincy, and his adoring dogs Lewis and Riley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Thursday, from 11AM-2PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home SOUTH WEYMOUTH at 809 Main Street (Rt. 18 opp. South Shore Hospital). Donations in memory of Barry may be made to Aids Action Committee, 75 Amory St., Boston, MA 02119. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary