|
|
DALTON, Beatrice A. (Spiers) 91 years of age. Of Somerville April 17, 2019. Loving fiancee of William Cunneen. Beloved daughter of the late Charles & Mabel (Wood) Spiers. Beloved twin sister of the late Barbara Downie & sister of the late Leonard & Edmund Spiers. Devoted aunt to Carol Pratti, Charles, Robert & William Downie & the late John Downie. Also many loving grandnieces & grandnephews. Funeral Services & burial will be private. Kindly make a memorial donation in Beatrice's name to The Perkins School For The Blind, 175 N. Beacon St. Watertown, MA 02472 or The , 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. For obituary & online condolences,
www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019