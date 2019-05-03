de MUINCK KEIZER, Beatrice "Bea" Ann (Montes) Age 81, of Belmont, and most recently Cambridge, MA, born in New York, NY on June 23, 1937, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Johannes "Hans" de Muinck Keizer, who predeceased her in 2004. Bea lived life to its fullest and left her mark on this world. She loved her family above all and was genuinely interested in others and building connections in the world around her. After moving back to the U.S. after living in the Netherlands for many years, she started a career at the Unitarian Universalist Association in Boston and was its Director of Human Resources. She supported and was involved in programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in particular Belmont SPORT, which has had such a positive impact on her son Rick's life. Her fierce life force was felt by all and impacted many people's lives. She will be missed by her loving family and many friends. She leaves behind her children: Johannes de Muinck Keizer (and his wife Lori) of New York, NY, Juliana Spofford (and her husband Geoffrey) of Westborough, MA, Christina Tomlow-de Muinck Keizer (and her husband Paul) of de Meern, the Netherlands, and Ricardo "Rick" de Muinck Keizer of Belmont, MA; and her grandchildren: Sabina, Johanna, Saskia, Isabelle, Helena, Clemens and Arlen. She is survived by her brother Ronald Montes of Oakland, CA, as well as many family members in the U.S. and the Netherlands. Her brother Ricardo Montes predeceased her. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. First Church (Unitarian Universalist) in Belmont, MA. Burial will be private. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019